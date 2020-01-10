DONALD'S SIDE:

Dozens of civilians have been killed or injured in recent attacks on al-Raqw market in Yemen's Saada province, with most victims being African migrants who had fled poverty in their own countries.





The latest attack occurred Dec. 24 when artillery shelling hit the market in Munabbeh district, killing at least 17 civilians and wounding 12, most of whom were Ethiopians, UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande said in a statement.



