DONALD'S BASE:

The FBI has arrested three alleged members of a white supremacist group on federal gun charges and other alleged crimes, according to people familiar with the matter.





The charges, expected to be unsealed Thursday, grew from an investigation of a somewhat new effort among online extremists who refer to themselves as "the Base," which is the English translation of "al Qaida." According to experts who track hate groups, the Base promotes racist views and seeks to unite different hate groups in preparation for a "race war."