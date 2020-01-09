January 9, 2020

DONALD SCARES THEM, NOT THE SHI'A:

Exclusive: Americans say Soleimani's killing made US less safe, Trump 'reckless' on Iran (Susan Page, 1/09/20, USA TODAY)

Americans by more than 2-1 say the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani has made the United States less safe, a nationwide USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds, amid broad concerns about the potential consequences ahead.

A majority of those surveyed, by 52%-34%, called Trump's behavior with Iran "reckless."

Posted by at January 9, 2020 8:48 AM

  

« HURRY NOVEMBER: | Main | IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD: »