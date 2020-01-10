DONALD PERFECTLY REPRESENTS THE IMMORALITY OF THE rIGHT:

In a deep dive into Donald Trump's usage of lawyers, go-betweens and loyalists to keep him out of legal and public relations trouble, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the then-presidential candidate was actively involved in paying off a woman with whom he allegedly had an affair.





In particular, it reveals a conversation between the New York real estate developer and tabloid publisher David Pecker with whom he had a history of manipulating coverage -- and burying stories Trump didn't want to see the light of day.





Pointing out that "Mr. Pecker's celebrity gossip and personal-lifestyle empire--primarily the tabloid National Enquirer--promoted Mr. Trump's political aspirations for almost two decades, starting in 1999," the Journal reports, "Mr. Trump's reward to his fixers was what he offered all those in his service over the decades: exposure to his world, the chance to play a bit part in his story. These operatives were attracted to Mr. Trump's aura, to the force of the huge personality that led him to the presidency. But when they had fulfilled their missions, they were dispensable. Mr. Trump didn't believe he owed his fixers anything."





According to the report, Trump, along with "fixer" attorney Michael Cohen, who is now serving time, met with Pecker in "Mr. Trump's office in August 2015, and Mr. Pecker offered to use the Enquirer--in coordination with Mr. Cohen--to intercept harmful stories and ensure they never surfaced."