January 13, 2020
CUT TO THE CHASE:
The Trump administration is struggling to explain why the US killed top Iranian general Soleimani (Ryan Pickrell, 1/13/20, Business Insider)
President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, ratcheting up tensions between the US and Iran, but in the aftermath, the US has struggled to explain and justify why it had the infamous commander was killed.
He was killed because he was an agent of democratizing the Middle East, which the Right opposes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 13, 2020 1:38 PM
