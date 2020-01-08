CAN'T BLAME DONALD FOR ASSUMING YOU ENJOY THE TREATMENT:

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah was furious on Wednesday after a Senate briefing on President Donald Trump's decision to order an airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which brought tensions with Iran to a boiling point.





Lee told reporters that he "walked into that briefing undecided" on whether to support a war-powers resolution being pushed by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. The resolution would limit the Trump administration's ability to take further military action against Iran without congressional authorization.





"That briefing is what changed my mind," Lee said. "I'm now going to support it."





He went on to call the briefing "probably the worst briefing, at least on a military issue, I've seen in nine years I've been here."