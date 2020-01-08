BUT DEMOCRATS AREN'T RUNNING A CONSERVATIVE SOUTHERN GOVERNOR:





On Jan. 1, 42.6 percent of Americans approved of President Trump's job performance, according to FiveThirtyEight's presidential approval tracker (52.9 percent disapproved). That's a pretty typical number for Trump (although it's worth noting that, since Jan. 1, the U.S. and Iran have taken actions that could shake Trump's approval rating loose from that anchor), but ominously for the president, that's the second-lowest FiveThirtyEight average approval rating of any recent1 president on the first day of their reelection year. Only Gerald Ford (39.3 percent on Jan. 1, 1976) was less popular -- and, of course, Ford lost that campaign to Jimmy Carter.