BROKEBACK MOUNTEBANK:

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a happy birthday message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong said Friday.





Chung, who met Trump in Washington this week, told reporters that he was given a message to pass to North Korea and it was delivered Thursday.





"The day we met was Kim Jong Un's birthday, and President Trump remembered this and asked me to deliver the message," Chung said upon arrival back in South Korea.