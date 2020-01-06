January 6, 2020
BREAKING GLASS:
Romney wants 'to hear from John Bolton' in impeachment trial (JORDAIN CARNEY, 01/06/2020, The Hill)
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said on Monday that he wants to hear from John Bolton after the former White House national security adviser offered to testify in President Trump's impeachment trial if subpoenaed.Romney told reporters at the Capitol that he wants to hear from Bolton and find out "what he knows" about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 6, 2020 6:15 PM