BEING IRAN, NOT EGYPT:

Sudan, which is Africa's third largest country, is in the midst of a democratic revolution, the result of a nationwide uprising a year ago that led to the ouster - and later conviction for corruption - of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir. An interim ruling council, which includes still-distrusted military figures, promises democratic elections in 2022. Yet that goal is hardly achievable without peace across a divided land of 40 million people.





Mr. Hamdok, who holds a Ph.D. in economics, took office in August and quickly set an ambitious target of negotiating "comprehensive" peace agreements with five armed movements by mid-February. Last September, all groups signed on to a "Declaration of Principles" that lays out a pathway for talks. So far, with the help of Western countries as well as Ethiopia and South Sudan, most of the negotiations are largely on track.





The reason, claims Mr. Hamdok, is that the armed groups are responding positively to his promised "pillars" for peace. These include economic growth, better security, accountability for human rights abuses, uplift of marginalized groups, and a focus on root causes for conflict, such as land grabs and religious repression. [...]





Yet Hamdok says his first priority is spreading a culture of peace, bringing reformers and rebels together. Only then, after shaping a common Sudanese identity, can the country's democratic revolution be complete.