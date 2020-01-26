AS THE VALUE OF LABOR TRENDS TOWARDS ZERO:





On the outskirts of one of Europe's best preserved medieval cities is one of the world's most modern factories.





The BMW group plant in Regensburg, Germany, manufactured approximately 320,000 vehicles in 2018. BMW says its use of technologies -- from robotics to 3D printing to smart data analytics -- meant it was able to cut the time needed to deploy new applications by 80% and reduce quality issues by 5%.





The plant -- which was described as a "factory of the future" by the World Economic Forum -- is at the forefront of what's being called "Industry 4.0" -- a new phase in the industrial revolution that focuses heavily on interconnectivity, automation, machine learning, and real-time data.





Smart factories like this one could add at least $1.5 trillion to the global economy in the next three years, according to Capgemini. And many more are coming: the consulting firm found that the manufacturers it surveyed in 2019 planned to create 40% more of these plants over the next five years.