A legal chambers in the UK has filed a criminal complaint with London police requesting an investigation be opened into allegations of torture and murder over the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, and that an arrest warrant be issued against Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. [...]





A panel of UN experts - including Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions - and the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded that Morsi was held under "brutal" conditions.





"Dr Morsi was held in conditions that can only be described as brutal, particularly during his five-year detention in the Tora prison complex," the experts wrote.





"Dr Morsi's death after enduring those conditions could amount to a state-sanctioned arbitrary killing."