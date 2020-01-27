...AND CHEAPER...:

According to the country's transmission system operator Red Electrica de Espana (REE), which published the 2019 generation data last week, renewable energy produced 97,826 GWh, accounting for 37.5% of the country's generated electricity last year, a rise of 5.6 per cent over the previous year. [...]





In fact, according to REE: "The last few days of the decade saw the beginning of the end for coal-fired generation," with the 14th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, and 25th of December 2019 showing no signs of coal generation whatsoever, a historical first for the country.