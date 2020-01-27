January 27, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Spain installed 6.4GW of new wind and solar capacity in 2019 (Joshua S Hill, 28 January 2020, Renew Economy)
According to the country's transmission system operator Red Electrica de Espana (REE), which published the 2019 generation data last week, renewable energy produced 97,826 GWh, accounting for 37.5% of the country's generated electricity last year, a rise of 5.6 per cent over the previous year. [...]In fact, according to REE: "The last few days of the decade saw the beginning of the end for coal-fired generation," with the 14th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, and 25th of December 2019 showing no signs of coal generation whatsoever, a historical first for the country.
