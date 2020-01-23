...AND CHEAPER...:

After years of playing third fiddle to solar and wind power, new geothermal plants are finally getting built.





Geothermal plants can generate emissions-free, renewable electricity around the clock, unlike solar panels or wind turbines. The technology has been used commercially for decades and involves tapping naturally heated underground reservoirs to create steam and turn turbines.





Geothermal accounted for 4.5% of California's electricity mix in 2018 -- about one-fifth the amount supplied by solar and wind, which made up the bulk of California's renewable energy supply.