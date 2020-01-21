...AND CHEAPER...:

A new form of combined solar power generation and storage is being developed for the UK.





It couples thin, flexible, lighter solar sheets with energy storage to power buildings or charge vehicles off-grid.





The company behind it, Solivus, plans to cover the roofs of large industrial buildings with the solar fabric.





These include supermarket warehouses and delivery company distribution centres.





But Solivus also plans to manufacture solar units or "arcs" for home use.





The aim is to create local, renewable energy, to give people and business their own power supply and help the UK towards its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.