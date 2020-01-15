...AND CHEAPER...:

Financial-services giant Visa says it has met its goal to use 100% renewable electricity by 2020 across its 131 offices in 76 countries and four global processing centers.





Since setting the renewable goal in 2018, Visa V, +0.20% pursued a sustainable mix of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.





Globally, the average costs to generate electricity from solar photovoltaic and onshore wind both declined 13% year-on-year in 2018, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.