January 15, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Visa taps cheaper solar and wind to reach 100% renewable-electricity goal (RACHEL KONING BEALS, 1/15/20, Market Watch)
Financial-services giant Visa says it has met its goal to use 100% renewable electricity by 2020 across its 131 offices in 76 countries and four global processing centers.Since setting the renewable goal in 2018, Visa V, +0.20% pursued a sustainable mix of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.Globally, the average costs to generate electricity from solar photovoltaic and onshore wind both declined 13% year-on-year in 2018, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
