January 15, 2020

...AND CHEAPER...:

Visa taps cheaper solar and wind to reach 100% renewable-electricity goal (RACHEL KONING BEALS, 1/15/20, Market Watch)

Financial-services giant Visa says it has met its goal to use 100% renewable electricity by 2020 across its 131 offices in 76 countries and four global processing centers.

Since setting the renewable goal in 2018, Visa V, +0.20%   pursued a sustainable mix of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Globally, the average costs to generate electricity from solar photovoltaic and onshore wind both declined 13% year-on-year in 2018, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

