...AND CHEAPER...:





For the first time ever, Swedish wind power produced more than a terawatt-hour of energy in one week. [...]





Sweden's net exports of electricity rose by around a half in 2019 compared to 2018. Net exports were equivalent to around 15 percent of Sweden's total electricity production.





The electricity was primarily exported to Norway and Finland, which were not able to produce enough electricity to cover their needs.





Swedish electricity comes mostly from water, and nuclear power with wind power production raised by almost a fifth in 2019.