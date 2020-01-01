...AND CHEAPER...:

Zero-carbon energy became Britain's largest electricity source in 2019, delivering nearly half the country's power and outstripping fossil fuels for the first time.





Following a dramatic decline in coal-fired power and a rise in renewable and low-carbon energy, 2019 was the cleanest energy year on record for Britain, according to National Grid, which owns and operates the electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and also runs the Scottish networks.





National Grid's latest data shows that wind farms, solar and nuclear energy, alongside energy imported by subsea cables, delivered 48.5% of Britain's electricity in 2019.