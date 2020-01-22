January 22, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Whistleblower Was Overheard in '17 Discussing With Ally How to Remove Trump (Paul Sperry, 1/22/20, RealClearInvestigations)
Barely two weeks after Donald Trump took office, Eric Ciaramella - the CIA analyst whose name was recently linked in a tweet by the president and mentioned by lawmakers as the anonymous "whistleblower" who touched off Trump's impeachment - was overheard in the White House discussing with another staffer how to remove the newly elected president from office, according to former colleagues. [...]Democrats based their impeachment case on the whistleblower complaint, which alleges that President Trump sought to help his re-election campaign by demanding that Ukraine's leader investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid.
Trump essentially admitted on live TV to doing the thing he's accused of in the impeachment inquiry (Sonam Sheth and Grace Panetta, Nov 22, 2019, Business Insider)
In a Friday interview on "Fox & Friends," President Donald Trump admitted to holding up military aid to pressure Ukraine's government to investigate a baseless conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.
No heavy lifting required.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2020 7:45 PM