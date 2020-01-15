January 15, 2020
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump's Idea of a Conspiratorial Deep State Is... Just the Regular Government (Rebecca Gordon, 1/15/20, The Nation)
[M]aybe this is exactly the moment to think about the so-called deep state, if by that we mean the little-noticed machinery of governance that keeps dependably churning on in that same snow globe's pedestal, whatever mayhem may be swirling around above it. Maybe this is even the moment to be grateful for those parts of the government whose inertia keeps the ship of state moving in the same general direction, regardless of who's on the bridge at any given time.
Deep State usually refers to the power behind the throne and the beauty of a republic is that pr is all of us and our institutions. Such an popular president, with even more unpopular ambitions, inevitably hates us.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 15, 2020 12:00 AM