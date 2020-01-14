ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

To some, the appointment of Kris to help with the job is as mysterious as to why the FISA Court's judges failed to flag the FBI abuses on their own. It would seem more important than ever to have an apolitical person, or a balanced group of people, conducting oversight of these politically sensitive matters. Kris's vocal criticisms of President Donald Trump present numerous, obvious conflicts of interest.





On Twitter, Kris called Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) "a politicized, dishonest [Intelligence Community] overseer who attempts to mislead," and wrote that Trump and his advisers should be "worried" that the "walls are closing in" regarding the Mueller probe. Kris also bought into the now-disproven conspiracy theory about Trump colluding with Russia and Putin.





But even more importantly, since that time, Kris has advocated for Trump's removal.





"Do we want to be a country in which elected officials can use their governmental power to attack political opponents? If not, it's pretty simple: Trump has to go," Kris wrote on Twitter in October 2019. Specifically, Kris criticized what he said was Trump using government powers against political opponents, seeming to dismiss the possibility that the government had used its powers improperly against Trump.