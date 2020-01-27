January 27, 2020
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Gun-control group co-founded by Bloomberg announces $60 million spending plan for 2020 elections (Michael Scherer, Jan. 27, 2020, Washington Post)
The political arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, a group co-founded by Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, plans to spend $60 million this year to defeat President Trump and other politicians who have resisted new gun regulations, the group announced Monday.The decision to double spending over 2018 levels, as the National Rifle Association is struggling with a governance crisis, is meant to send a statement about the growing power of the gun regulation movement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2020 4:48 PM
