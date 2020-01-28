ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED (profanity alert):





House Republican leaders privately conceded in a closed meeting Tuesday morning that they are in the midst of a full-blown fundraising crisis, which would imperil any chance they have at regaining their majority in 2020.





House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) put it bluntly: "They are kicking our [***]," he said, in a meeting at the Capitol Hill Club, the private GOP haunt around the corner from the Capitol, referring to Democrats.





Indeed, McCarthy is right. The DCCC outraised the NRCC by $40 million in 2019, and individual Democratic candidates are besting their GOP opponents at an alarming rate. Democrats currently hold a 35-seat majority in the House, and there are five vacancies. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a House GOP-aligned super PAC, raised $32.6 million in 2019, and has a $28-million cash stash.





The disparity is even more shocking because the NRCC had a record off-year fundraising haul, but the DCCC has proven much more prolific.