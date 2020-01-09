ADULT SUPERVISION:

On Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her plans clear: She's not budging. "I'll send them over when I'm ready. And that will probably be soon," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference, indicating that she still wanted to see a concrete proposal from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for Senate trial rules before the articles would advance. "Now we want to see what they're willing to do and the manner in which they will do it."





The Democratic senators seem to have received the message. Within hours, many of her critics seemed to fall back in line.





Feinstein on Thursday morning was still criticizing the speaker, saying, "I don't quite know what the strategy is, but it doesn't--if you're going to do it, do it, if you're not going to do it, don't. And obviously, they're going to do it so I don't understand the delay." By Thursday afternoon--after McConnell had used Feinstein's statements and those of other Democrats to attack Pelosi--she had changed her tune. "My comments on this have been misunderstood," Feinstein said, according to Politico. "She's going to send them and it's her decision."





"We have plenty to do, and the speaker will send them over when she's ready to send them over," Feinstein emphasized in an interview with NBC News.





NBC News further reported that other previously critical voices, such as Sens. Joe Manchin and Richard Blumenthal, "also took a step back Thursday, saying the decision was up to Pelosi."