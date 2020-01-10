A HELPFUL REMINDER...:

In the wake of the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iraq says it wants Americans gone once and for all. In a conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi asked the U.S. to send a delegation to set up a mechanism for withdrawing U.S. troops from his country. This came after a confusing and violent week in which the Iraqi Parliament voted to demand the withdrawal of U.S. forces, the U.S. sent and then disavowed a letter agreeing to do so, and Iran launched a missile strike against bases hosting U.S. troops.





The U.S. response to Mahdi's demand has been more or less "no." A State Department statement on Friday, after beginning dramatically, "America is a force for good in the Middle East," made clear that any future negotiations would be "dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership--not to discuss troop withdrawal."