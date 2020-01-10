January 10, 2020
A HELPFUL REMINDER...:
U.S. Rejects Iraqi Demand to Withdraw Troops. Can We Do That? (JOSHUA KEATING, JAN 10, 2020, Slate)
In the wake of the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iraq says it wants Americans gone once and for all. In a conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi asked the U.S. to send a delegation to set up a mechanism for withdrawing U.S. troops from his country. This came after a confusing and violent week in which the Iraqi Parliament voted to demand the withdrawal of U.S. forces, the U.S. sent and then disavowed a letter agreeing to do so, and Iran launched a missile strike against bases hosting U.S. troops.The U.S. response to Mahdi's demand has been more or less "no." A State Department statement on Friday, after beginning dramatically, "America is a force for good in the Middle East," made clear that any future negotiations would be "dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership--not to discuss troop withdrawal."
...that when a democratic people fight an occupying power it's not actually terrorism but freedom-fighting.
