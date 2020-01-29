60-40 NATION:

As the Senate begins on Wednesday to grapple with the question of whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, nearly six in 10 voters oppose the president's invoking executive privilege to block new testimony, according to the latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.





The new poll shows that just over a quarter of voters, 26 percent, think the president should be allowed to use executive privilege to muzzle potential bombshell witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton. That's compared with 57 percent who say Trump should not be allowed to invoke the powers of the presidency to block certain witnesses.