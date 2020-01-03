60-40 NATION:

There might not be a broad consensus about whether Trump should be removed from office, but our survey found that a majority of the public is on the same page about one thing -- they want a Senate trial with new witnesses who did not appear during the impeachment process in the House.





According to the survey, 57 percent of Americans think it would be better if the upcoming trial included new witnesses who could potentially shed light on Trump's conduct, while 39 percent said it would be better to keep the focus solely on the evidence introduced in the House hearings and included in the articles of impeachment, without calling new witnesses. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 65 percent of Democrats support calling new witnesses in the Senate trial. But 48 percent of Republicans also support calling new witnesses -- although about the same number still want the trial to proceed with only the evidence introduced in the House hearings (50 percent).