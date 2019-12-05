YOU CAN'T INVESTIGATE VLAD WITHOUT CATCHING DONALD:

Even the prosecutor personally selected by Attorney General Bill Barr to review the Russia probe couldn't find evidence to back up right-wing conspiracy theories about the origins of the investigation.





The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Connecticut US Attorney John Durham, whom Barr tapped in May to examine the origins of the Russia inquiry, said he doesn't have evidence to back up the allegation that the FBI planted an informant to "spy" on the Trump campaign.





He reportedly told that to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Justice Department's independent watchdog, who is carrying out a separate investigation from Durham. Horowitz's long-awaited report on the Russia probe is expected on Monday.





Reports have suggested the inspector general's report will criticize the FBI's handling of some matters relating to the Russia probe, including the alleged falsification of a document by an FBI attorney in the wiretapping of a former Trump aide.





But Horowitz is also expected to broadly say the FBI met the bar to launch the investigation, and that federal law enforcement did not pursue the probe because of political bias against Trump.





The report is also supposed to discredit this idea that the FBI placed informants or spies within the Trump campaign. Trump and his GOP allies have claimed that law enforcement illegally "spied" on the campaign so it could launch an investigation to damage Trump. They argue that this makes the entire Russia investigation illegitimate, or in the president's parlance, "a hoax."