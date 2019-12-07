YEARNING TO BREATHE FREE:

As of July 1, 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that 1,356,458 people lived in New Hampshire, about 3% more than than the 2010 Census had counted.





Many of those who have been moving in -- from abroad as well as from other states -- "have been better educated than those leaving and thus increase the state's store of intellectual capital," Johnson wrote. "Even during the worst of the (recent) recession, New Hampshire had a net gain of migrants with a college degree or more." [...]





Johnson reports that the decline of the white majority from 95.1% in 2000 to 90% in 2018 represents "a doubling of the proportion of the state that is minority, from 61,600 ... to 136,000, and this growth accounted for two-thirds of the small increase in the entire population" over those 18 years.





Johnson added that Hispanics now account for 3.9% of Granite Staters, to 2.9% for Asians and 1.4% for African Americans, living particularly "in the Concord-Mancheser-Nashua urban corridor, as well as in the Hanover-Lebanon region and in a few areas of the Seacoast," he wrote.





People of color of child-bearing age are repopulating at a much higher rate than their white peers in the state.





"In all, 15.5% of New Hampshire's children belonged to a minority population in 2018," Johnson wrote. "As we look to the future, the proportion of New Hampshire's population that is minority will continue to grow."