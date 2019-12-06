December 6, 2019
YEAH, BUT ABORTION:
A 16-yr-old boy died in Border Patrol custody. He had the flu— Eric Umansky (@ericuman) December 5, 2019
They didn't take him to the hospital
They didn't release him
They didn't even seem to check on him as he was dying on the floor of his cell, contrary to the govt's account
We have the videohttps://t.co/DE0BDzyviI
