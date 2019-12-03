December 3, 2019
WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:
From crying "witch hunt" to a guilty plea, calls for Trump ally Duncan Hunter to resign immediately (JULIA CONLEY, DECEMBER 3, 2019, Salon)
The earlier you joined Team Trump the more likely you are a criminal.Government watchdogs on Monday called for Rep. Duncan Hunter's immediate resignation after it was reported that the California Republican would change his "not guilty" plea to "guilty" in the case of his alleged campaign finance violations.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 3, 2019 12:00 AM