WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:





As a mushroom cloud illuminated the sky over the top-secret Trinity test site in New Mexico, an engineer named Oscar Seborer was part of a United States Army unit monitoring seismological activity at the site.





But, it turns out, Seborer was not merely a technician and has recently been named as a fourth Soviet spy at Los Alamos in a recent paper, joining Klaus Fuchs, Theodore Hall, and David Greenglass in an alleged espionage ring. And while there is no established link between the spy rings, Greenglass' sister was notably the ill-famed Ethel Rosenberg, who was executed along with her husband Julius Rosenberg in 1951, after a controversial espionage trial.





The paper, "Project SOLO and the Seborers: On the Trail of a Fourth Soviet Spy at Los Alamos," was written by Harvey Klehr and John Earl Haynes for Studies in Intelligence -- a publication of the CIA's Center for the Study of Intelligence.