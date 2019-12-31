December 31, 2019
WHO'S WILLING TO GO DOWN WITH DONALD?:
Susan Collins is "open" to calling witnesses in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial (SHIRA TARLO, DECEMBER 31, 2019, Salon)
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Monday appeared to break with some of her GOP colleagues when she stated that she is "open" to calling witnesses as part of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.Collins, in separate interviews with Maine Public Radio and WCSH, a Maine TV station, said a decision on potential witnesses should wait until after senators hear opening arguments from both House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team.
