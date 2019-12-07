WHILE THE LEFT/RIGHT THINKS ALL THE FORCES CENTRIPETAL...:





Bougainville, an island of just 250,000 inhabitants, belongs to Papua New Guinea -- but it may not be for long. The tiny Pacific island has held an independence referendumand, according to experts, Bougainville's residents look set to overwhelmingly back the nonbinding vote. The results are expected later this month.





While independence movements like those in Catalonia and Scotland have made headlines in Europe lately, independence referenda and movements are much more widespread in Oceania and the surrounding area today. East Timor, previously annexed by Indonesia, was the first country in the region to gain independence in the 21st century.





"There is one thing that unites all pacific island states: namely their colonial past," said Hermann Mückler, a professor of social and cultural anthropology at Vienna University.