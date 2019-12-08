WHICH IS WHY IRAN NEEDS NUKES:

Israel is prepared to attack Iran militarily if sanctions don't force it to curtail its nuclear program and attacks on Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told an Italian daily over the weekend.





Asked by the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera on Friday if a military strike on Iran were a possibility, Katz affirmed "it's an option. We will not allow Iran to produce or obtain nuclear weapons. If the only option left to us is the military option, we'll act militarily."