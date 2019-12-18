WHEN YOU STARE INTO THE CHEETO...:

Then-House Speaker Paul Ryan (left) shares a laugh with Republican members of Congress after signing legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act on January 7, 2016, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When Texas v. United States, a lawsuit over Obamacare, was argued last summer, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit appeared determined to repeal the entire law root and branch.





Instead, in their opinion Wednesday, they punted on the biggest question: whether the entire law should be repealed.