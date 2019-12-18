December 18, 2019
WHEN YOU STARE INTO THE CHEETO...:
The Republican judges who were widely expected to kill Obamacare got cold feet: Sometimes, people who stare into the abyss blink. (Ian Millhiser Dec 18, 2019, Vox)
Then-House Speaker Paul Ryan (left) shares a laugh with Republican members of Congress after signing legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act on January 7, 2016, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesWhen Texas v. United States, a lawsuit over Obamacare, was argued last summer, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit appeared determined to repeal the entire law root and branch.Instead, in their opinion Wednesday, they punted on the biggest question: whether the entire law should be repealed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 18, 2019 7:17 PM