WHEN SHE HAS MORE INTEGRITY THAN ANY CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICAN...:

Andrew Yang's 2020 campaign fired an unnamed staffer over alleged misconduct that first surfaced publicly when actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano announced she would be pulling out of a fundraiser for the Democratic presidential candidate over the incident. [...]





The candidate's remarks came one day after Milano announced in a Twitter thread that she would be pulling out of a Dec. 21 fundraiser for Yang over "repeated allegations of sexual misconduct" made by a campaign staffer against another staffer that were allegedly "not appropriately addressed."





"While I have not endorsed any candidate, I do believe Andrew Yang is a good man with progressive, smart, interesting ideas," she wrote. "But this issue is too important and too prevalent. The buck stops at the top."