December 12, 2019
WHEN SHE HAS MORE INTEGRITY THAN ANY CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICAN...:
Andrew Yang's Campaign Fires Staffer Over Alleged Misconduct As Alyssa Milano Pulls Out of Fundraiser (Julia Arciga & Scott Bixby, Dec. 11, 2019, Daily Beast)
Andrew Yang's 2020 campaign fired an unnamed staffer over alleged misconduct that first surfaced publicly when actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano announced she would be pulling out of a fundraiser for the Democratic presidential candidate over the incident. [...]The candidate's remarks came one day after Milano announced in a Twitter thread that she would be pulling out of a Dec. 21 fundraiser for Yang over "repeated allegations of sexual misconduct" made by a campaign staffer against another staffer that were allegedly "not appropriately addressed.""While I have not endorsed any candidate, I do believe Andrew Yang is a good man with progressive, smart, interesting ideas," she wrote. "But this issue is too important and too prevalent. The buck stops at the top."
No wonder the Trumpbots hate her.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 12, 2019 12:00 AM