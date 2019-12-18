December 18, 2019
WHEN EVEN A WRIST SLAP GOES TOO FAR:
Despite criticism, Attorney General Bill Barr calls secretive FISA court a 'critical' tool (Alexander Mallin, December 18, 2019, ABC News)
"I think [the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] is a critical tool to protecting Americans," Barr said at a news conference in Detroit. "We are committed to preserving FISA and we think all Americans should be committed to preserving FISA. It is essential to protect the security of the United States."
