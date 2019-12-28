WHAT'S NATIONALISM WITHOUT SOCIALISM?:

President Trump shattered Republican orthodoxy on an extraordinary range of economic policies in 2019, setting up a more populist record for him to tout during a 2020 campaign in which Democrats already are accusing him of abandoning working people.





From trade to spending, from the Federal Reserve to paid parental leave, Trump has embraced policy changes that historically are more in line with the approach of Democrats -- establishing a forceful role for government in setting the terms of the economy -- than of Republicans.