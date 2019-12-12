December 12, 2019
WHAT ARE NORTH KOREANS AND ARABS TO A NATIONALIST?:
Trump blocks UN from scrutinising North Korea human rights record for second year in a row (Kate Ng, 12/11/19, The Independent)
This will be the second year in a row the US has failed to support scrutiny by the UN into North Korea's human rights violations.The move signals a continued desire by President Donald Trump to cajole the hermit kingdom into giving up its nuclear and missile programmes, reported Foreign Policy.
White House persuades Congress to ease up on Saudi Arabia (Bryant Harris, December 11, 2019, Al Monitor)
While both amendments had some degree of bipartisan support, Democrats agreed to remove the substantive impact of each Saudi provision from the final version of the bill during negotiations with the Republican-held Senate. Al-Monitor has learned that Republican negotiators successfully fought to keep the Saudi provisions out of the final defense bill after the White House marked it as a red line.
Oppression of despised groups is the goal of Donald's policies.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 12, 2019 12:00 AM