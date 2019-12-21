December 21, 2019
WELL, THEY'VE PROMISED DONALD THEY CAN GET HIM OVER 8%:
Trump adviser: Expect more aggressive poll watching in 2020 (SCOTT BAUER, 12/21/19, AP)
"Traditionally it's always been Republicans suppressing votes in places," Clark said at the event. "Let's start protecting our voters. We know where they are. ... Let's start playing offense a little bit. That's what you're going to see in 2020. It's going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program."
