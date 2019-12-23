WELL, GOD MADE THEM SHEEP...:

As President Donald Trump raises money for his reelection campaign, he's competing for cash with a growing mass of pro-Trump PACs, dark money groups and off-brand Facebook advertisers neither affiliated with nor endorsed by Trump's campaign, which have pulled in over $46 million so far.





The groups mimic Trump's brand in the way they look and feel. They borrow the president's Twitter avatar on Facebook pages, use clips of Trump's voice in robocalls asking for "an emergency contribution to the campaign" and, in some cases, have been affiliated with former Trump aides, such as onetime deputy campaign manager David Bossie. But most are spending little money to help the president win in 2020, POLITICO found.