WE ARE IRAN:

Iraq's prime minister and top Shiite cleric both denounced the U.S. airstrikes Monday and warned they could lead to a proxy war between Iran and the U.S. in Iraq.





Iraqis viewed the 24 militia deaths for one U.S. contractor as an overreaction on America's part. "And while the militia is closely tied to Iran, many Iraqis see it primarily as an Iraqi force and were angered by an attack on it by an outside power," the Times reports. "For Iran, the reversal comes at an opportune moment, as it has faced pushback around the region and unrest and economic distress at home."