December 7, 2019
WE ALL KNOW WHERE WE'RE HEADED:
Special report: The coming health care collision (Sam Baker, 12/07/19, Axios)
Health insurance through an employer -- the way most Americans get it -- costs an annual average of almost $23,000 to cover a family. That's enough to buy a new Volkswagen every year.While those costs keep rising, Americans' life expectancy is falling.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 7, 2019 7:03 PM
« YEAH, BUT WE PAY TWICE AS MUCH TO ACHIEVE PEAK INEFFICIENCY!: | Main | NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: »