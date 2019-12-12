VLAD'S RENT BOYS:

Trump and his allies insist he has actually pursued a hawkish line in Ukraine. "Mr. Trump didn't withhold military aid to Ukraine, and even if he had he would have merely been returning to Barack Obama's policy of denying lethal aid," argues a Wall Street Journal editorial. "No one has done more to limit Russia's ability to engage in mischief than President Trump," insists Representative Matt Gaetz in a Fox News segment retweeted by the president.





Meanwhile, federal prosecutors charged yesterday evening that Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump who represented him in Ukraine, was wired $1 million from a Russian bank account weeks before his arrest. Which is to say, Trump's Ukraine plot appears to have been financed by Russia.





Parnas met repeatedly with Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Parnas claims Trump pulled him aside at last year's White House Hanukkah party and personally directed his activities in Ukraine. That allegation remains unproven. What is proven, though, is that Parnas met with Trump numerous times (there are photographs), was Giuliani's official business partner, and represented himself to Ukrainians as an agent of both Trump and Giuliani.





Rudy has worked as Trump's lawyer for "free," but Parnas paid him half a million dollars for his work. If Parnas himself was being paid by Russian sources, this means the Russians were essentially subsidizing Trump, paying for the work themselves so he didn't have to lay out a dime of his own money.