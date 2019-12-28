December 28, 2019
TRUMPONOMICS:
Fed study finds Trump tariffs backfired (GREG ROBB, 12/28/19, MarketWatch)
President Donald Trump's strategy to use import tariffs to protect and boost U.S. manufacturers backfired and led to job losses and higher prices, according to a Federal Reserve study released this week."We find that the 2018 tariffs are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices," concluded Fed economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, in an academic paper.
