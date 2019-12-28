TOTALLY ON BRAND:

On Saturday, The New York Times profiled an October gathering of Trump supporters in Golden Valley, Arizona, at least some of whom are prepared for violence if the president is not re-elected in 2020.





"Great American Pizza & Subs, on a highway about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas, was busier and Trumpier than usual. On any given day it serves 'M.A.G.A. Subs' and 'Liberty Bell Lasagna.' The 'Second Amendment' pizza comes 'loaded' with pepperoni and sausage. The dining room is covered in regalia praising President Trump," wrote Times reporter Astead W. Herndon. "But this October morning was 'Trumpstock,' a small festival celebrating the president. The speakers included the local Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, and lesser-known conservative personalities. There was a fringe 2020 Senate candidate in Arizona who ran a website that published sexually explicit photos of women without their consent; a pro-Trump rapper whose lyrics include a racist slur aimed at Barack Obama; and a North Carolina activist who once said of Muslims, 'I will kill every one of them before they get to me.'"





"They label us white nationalists, or white supremacists," said California right-wing activist Guy Taiho Decker. "There's no such thing as a white supremacist, just like there's no such thing as a unicorn. We're patriots." Decker, according to Herndon, was previously arrested "on charges of making terrorist threats."





Speakers at the event whipped the crowd into a frenzy of hate by portraying Democrats as an existential threat to their future.