TOTALLY NOT A CULT!!!!!!!!!!!:

GOP congressman compares Trump's impeachment to the crucifixion of Jesus (The Week, 12/18/19)
[Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.] wanted to people look not to 18th century colonial America, but 1st century Roman-governed Judea to get a better understanding of the impeachment saga. Specifically, the congressman highlighted the trial and crucifixion of Jesus, which he argued saw Pontius Pilate, the prefect of Judea at the time, afford Jesus more rights than Democrats have provided Trump, since Jesus was given the "opportunity to face his accusers."
The Right has the Savior it deserves. The rest of of us are stuck with Christ and that love your neighbor guff.
