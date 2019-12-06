December 6, 2019
THOSE DARN SHI'ITES:
A Saudi Military Trainee Killed 3 People In Florida In The Second Shooting At A Navy Base This Week (Julia Reinstein & Otillia Steadman, BuzzFeed News)
Three people were killed and eight others injured when a trainee from the Saudi Arabian Air Force opened fire at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida early Friday.Two people died at the scene, and another died after being transported for treatment. At least seven others were taken to local hospitals. Officials said the shooter was also killed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 6, 2019 4:34 PM