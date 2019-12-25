THIS IS THE BEST OF ALL POSSIBLE WORLDS...UNTIL NEXT YEAR:

War does make the news a lot, but maybe there's a reason. Perhaps it's because conflict has become rarer, instead of routine. The Center for Systemic Peace (CSP) backs that up. Since WWII, international conflict has declined. And domestic wars, which rose throughout the Cold War, have seen a steady decline since 1992. Even the number of states going to war have fallen, despite the fact that there are more states in the international system, according to the CSP.





Some of this is because there are international organizations more capable of resolving disputes. There are also more democracies in the world, and scholars have strong evidence that democracies are much less likely to fight each other than other types of governments.





Free to Live a Better Life





While it is true that democracy is not on the rise, and more states have backslid toward authoritarianism, there is still some good news. Free states make up the largest category of countries, as nearly half are democratic, according to Freedom House.





What we need to do instead of harp on the shortcomings of democracy is acknowledge that politically and economically free states not only generally care for their citizens better, but also tend to be better for business, care for the environment more, and even defend themselves effectively. [...]





Divorce on the Decline





You'll hear about couples splitting up, wondering what the state of love is, and whether we ever seem capable of staying together. Plus, there are fears about what will happen to a generation of kids with split-up parents.





Yet, the divorce rate isn't skyrocketing, as some alarmists would have you believe. It's actually been on the decline since the 1990s. And it never reached 50% in the first place, as reports will often exaggerate. The CDC and NCHS found the divorce rate was 4.0 per 1,000 in 2000, and it's down to 2.9 as of 2017. There have been 200,000 fewer divorces per year since that time, too.





Here's another thing. It's not that half of all married people get divorce. In an Australian survey of many couples, they dispelled some myths. Women working, and both in a marriage being educated actually boosts marriage, the opposite of what the divorce myth preaches.